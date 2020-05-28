After teasing its upcoming pair of TWS earbuds final week, vivo has posted all the particulars of its TWS Neo earbuds. The specs and options have been posted to vivos official website in China. Heres what you’ll be able to count on from the vivo TWS Neo.
The earbuds every have 14.2mm drivers and help the Qualcomm AptX codec for increased high quality streaming. Theres additionally point out of some totally different EQ settings (which vivo calls DeepX): Super Bass, Bright Treble, and Clear Vocals.
vivo TWS Neo official renders
Vivo hasnt talked about a lot more concerning the TWS Neo, and it has a placeholder value listed as CNY 9999, however we all know the value shall be a lot lower than that. The vivo TWS (predecessors) go for CNY 999 ($139) however we’d count on the TWS Neo to be the identical or decrease than that. The TWS Neo will are available in Blue and White.
Vivo shall be holding a launch occasion on June 1 the place it would announce the vivo X50 sequence, however were additionally anticipating the TWS Neo to make an look on the similar occasion.