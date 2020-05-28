After teasing its upcoming pair of TWS earbuds final week, vivo has posted all the particulars of its TWS Neo earbuds. The specs and options have been posted to vivos official website in China. Heres what you’ll be able to count on from the vivo TWS Neo.

The earbuds every have 14.2mm drivers and help the Qualcomm AptX codec for increased high quality streaming. Theres additionally point out of some totally different EQ settings (which vivo calls DeepX): Super Bass, Bright Treble, and Clear Vocals.















vivo TWS Neo official renders

Vivo hasnt talked about a lot more concerning the TWS Neo, and it has a placeholder value listed as CNY 9999, however we all know the value shall be a lot lower than that. The vivo TWS (predecessors) go for CNY 999 ($139) however we’d count on the TWS Neo to be the identical or decrease than that. The TWS Neo will are available in Blue and White.

Vivo shall be holding a launch occasion on June 1 the place it would announce the vivo X50 sequence, however were additionally anticipating the TWS Neo to make an look on the similar occasion.

Source  Via

