vivo to launch iQOO U1 with 5G, TENAA listing reveals

Vivo chose to broaden its iQOO lineup outside the world of flagships and brought the iQOO Z1 and iQOO U1 phones that have midrange chips and in general less effective efficiency while keeping the video gaming looks.

However, the iQOO U1 has no 5G, in spite of being introduced in the greatly 5G-influenced market of China, so now the business is repairing this – a gadget stated to be vivo iQOO U1 5G appeared on TENAA with specifications and images.

The Chinese regulative does not expose the real chipset, just the CPU – it states 2 GHz. One may believe this is the Dimensity 800 platform by Mediatek, nevertheless, taking a look at the images and the rest of the specifications, we can’t get away the reality that the iQOO U1 5G (formally noted as V2019 A) looks precisely like another vivo phone – the Y70 s with Exynos 880 chipset.

Camera- smart, there is a 48 MP primary snapper, a secondary 8 MP webcam, and a 2 MP depth sensing unit. Other specifications consist of a 6.53″ LCD, a 4,500 mAh battery and according to 3C, there is an 18 W battery charger along with.



vivo iQOO U1

All these specifications are likewise in line with the vivo Y70 s, so it appears like the Chinese business has actually chosen to copy among its routine inexpensive mobile phones, slap an iQOO name and UI on it, and call it a totally brand-new gadget. Time will inform whether we are incorrect, however we extremely question it, understanding vivo’s expertise of relaunching the very same phone with various names.

Via