Vivo S7 renders reveal X50-live camera setup

Vivo S7 is set up to go main on August 3. Ahead of the launch, the business has actually launched a teaser video of the handset. Separately, a tipster has actually reveled the render of the phone. The Vivo S7 is anticipated to come with double selfie video cameras and a triple back camera setup.

According to a report by Gizmochina a Chinese tipster shared a render of the upcoming Vivo mobile phone. It showcases a gradient style on the rear panel. Moreover, the camera design resembles the one on the Vivo X50 It homes 3 video cameras. The requirements of the trio stay unidentified.

However, the Vivo S7 is anticipated to include a 44 MP main camera, an 8MP super-wide-angle lens on the front. As for the rear optics, it is tipped to come geared up with a 64 MP main camera, 8MP super-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP picture sensing unit. It might be powered by the Snapdragon 765 G SoC and include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen