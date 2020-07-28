vivo S7 render reveals camera design, it is similar to the X50 Pro

The vivo S7 announcement is scheduled for Monday, and today the manufacturer gave us another teaser, revealing the camera setup and one of the colors, and they both look intriguing.

The S7 will sport a similar setup to the vivo X50 Pro – one main cam with a big lens in the upper side of a rectangle setup, accompanied by two auxiliary shooters. The big difference is we don’t see a periscope cam, but the S series leans to the mid-tier price range, so it’s not really a surprise.

The color looks interesting, but it is hardly a surprise anymore – we’ve seen numerous different gradients from multiple companies and we don’t want to bother guessing the name of the color. It looks like the horizon five minutes before sunrise, but it could also be a Pearl White solution that changes colors when looked under different angles.

Since the vivo S7 is expected to be extremely thin, the 3.5 mm audio jack is likely not present. At least the smartphone has a USB-C port.





The big question remains the front panel – one official teaser suggested a wide notch for the 44 MP selfie camera. Also, it is worth mentioning the power key is a regular button, meaning vivo S7 might have an AMOLED panel with the UD scanner underneath.



Is that a dual selfie camera in a notch?

All these questions will be answered on August 3, along with the announcement of the pricing and availability details.

Source (in Chinese) | Via