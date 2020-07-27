vivo S7 is arriving on August 3 with extremely thin body

The most current addition in vivo’s portfolio of 5G mobile phones will get here on August 3 and will be called vivo S7.

According to a teaser, the phone will have a 44 MP double selfie cam, and a black square on the back for the primary cam setup.

Various vivo S7 teasers

The phone is anticipated to be ultra-thin and we will not be amazed if vivo promotes the S7 as the thinnest 5G mobile phone.

We likewise do not see any cam bumps, which is unusual in mobile phone style nowadays, however it is most likely simply a prop to highlight on the density (more like thinness) of the phone and not on its real look.

So far, the phone is understood to have a Snapdragon 765 G chipset and will weigh 170 grams. It may have the exact same screen as the Oppo Reno4, which is a 6.43″ OLED panel with double punch holes, although one teaser recommended a broad notch.

