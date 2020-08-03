vivo S7 5G unveiled with S765G, 6.44'' OLED screen, 64 MP and 44 MP cams on the back and front

The vivo S7 5G is now main with a Snapdragon 765 G chipset, 64 MP back and 44 MP front video cameras. Those aren’t the just cams on the phone, in reality photography and video capture are a focus for this gadget.

But let’s start with the 6.44″ AMOLED display screen. It has a 1,080 x 2,400 px resolution (20:9) and it boasts HDR assistance along with 98.5% NTSC color protection. The revitalize rate is just 60 Hz, nevertheless. There’s a finger print reader developed into the display screen.

Notched into the display screen are 2 video cameras. The primary shooter has a 44 MP sensing unit and an autofocus lens with f/2.0 aperture. It’s efficient in tape-recording 4K video at 60 fps. Next to it is a 105 ° ultra wide-angle video camera with an 8 MP sensing unit.

Around the back we discover the primary 64 MP video camera. It, like the front cams, supports electronic video stabilization plus the newest Super Night modes fromvivo You can shoot video with the front and rear video cameras at the same time (split-screen).

Next up is the 8 MP ultra broad video camera on the back, which likewise functions as a macro webcam. Finally, there’s a 2 MP depth sensing unit. For zooming, the phone relies on the high resolution primary sensing unit.

The vivo S7 is powered by the Snapdragon 765 G chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X, double channel). The base storage is 128 GB however you can get 256 GB rather (both UFS …