Vivo S7 5G live shot appears online revealing specs

Vivo S7 5G is set up to go main on August 3. Ahead of the launch, the business has actually currently launched a teaser video of the handset. Now, a live shot of the gadget has actually been identified onWeibo It exposes that the gadget will sport double selfie shooters. Further, the shot likewise validates its requirements.

The image reveals that the Vivo V2020 A design number comes from the Vivo S75G It was likewise identified at 3C accreditation platform ofChina The listing exposed that it is a 5G phone and it might be delivering with a 33 W quick battery charger.

According to the dripped shot, the Vivo S7 5G operates on FunTouch OS 10.5 based Android10 It is powered by the Snapdragon 765 G chipset, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The gadget is anticipated to include a 44 MP main cam, an 8MP super-wide-angle lens on the front. As for the rear optics, it is tipped to come geared up with a 64 MP main cam, 8MP super-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP picture sensing unit. It might include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen.

Via: Gizmochina