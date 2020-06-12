Vivo S6 Pro With Dual Front Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Tipped, Pricing Indicated

The Vivo S6 Pro will certainly reportedly start soon. This comes immediately after the Vivo S6 together with Exynos 980 SoC and also a 48-megapixel primary camera premiered in China in April. According to some tipster, the particular Pro version of the smart phone comes with a 64-megapixel main digicam along with double front video cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The tipster in addition has indicated the particular pricing regarding Vivo S6 Pro. The Chinese technology company will be yet to verify the start of the smart phone, so for the time being, it’s nevertheless not already been confirmed.

Vivo S6 Pro 5G cost (expected)

According for the tipster upon Weibo, the particular Vivo S6 Pro will certainly carry a cost tag regarding CNY two,998 (roughly Rs. 32,100) for your 8GB + 128GB storage space model. The phone has been said to come within 8GB + 256GB alternative as well with regard to CNY a few,298 (roughly Rs. 35,300).

The exact accessibility detail regarding Vivo S6 Pro remains to be unclear, nevertheless it is likely that the cell phone may start soon.

To recall, the particular Vivo S6 that was introduced in China in April, retails from CNY two,698 (roughly Rs. 28,900) for your 8GB + 128GB storage space option. The 8GB + 256GB storage space option of the device is priced at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 32,100)

Vivo S6 Pro 5G specs (expected)

The Vivo S6 Pro will apparently feature an OLED display together with 60Hz renew rate in addition to Corning Gorilla Glass five protection to both the the front in addition to back screen. As each the outflow, the phone will be powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, in conjunction with LPDDR4x RAM MEMORY and UFS 2.one storage. It will likely package a 4200mAh battery together with 33W FlashCharge 2.zero support. Along with 5G connectivity, the particular Vivo S6 Pro will be tipped to aid NFC.

In terms of the digicam, the tipster claims that will quad back camera installation will include the 64-megapixel digicam, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide digicam and 2 2-megapixel video cameras. The front side panel regarding Vivo S6 Pro will be speculated to accommodate a double camera installation, comprising the 32-megapixel digicam and a good 8-megapixel digicam. The Vivo S6, alternatively, packs solitary front digicam along with a 48-megapixel main digicam. The phone’s 4,500mah battery facilitates with 18W fast recharging. It furthermore features a six.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED show.

Which will be the bestselling Vivo smartphone within India? Why has Vivo not already been making superior phones? We interviewed Vivo’s director of brand name strategy Nipun Marya to discover, and to speak about the company’s method in India going forward. We discussed this particular on Orbital, our every week technology podcasting, which you can sign up for via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the particular play switch below.