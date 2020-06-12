Vivo S6 Pro 5G to bring better cameras, faster charging

The phone manufacturer vivo launched the S6 smartphone with 5G and Exynos 980 chipset early in the day this year, now a Pro version is incoming. According to a leak on Weibo, the telephone will have a Snapdragon 765G chipset, four cameras on the back and two more on leading, and will arrive with 33W fast-charging for the 4,200 mAh battery.

The vivo S6 Pro 5G will skip on the most recent memory technologies – it’s going to keep the DDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 flash storage which can be the standard for the past few quarters. However, unlike other midrangers, this one should come with a 60 Hz OLED panel, meaning the fingerprint scanner will make its way underneath.

The camera combination doesnt look promising – it will feature a 64 MP main shooter, but the sensor is Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 as opposed to Sony IMX686. There may also be an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, 2 MP macro, and 2 MP depth sensors. On the front, were looking at 32 MP + 8 MP combo, however it is yet to be revealed whether theyll be hidden in a elevating mechanism or the vivo S6 Pro could keep the vivo S6 design with an actual notch.

vivo S6 5G also has four cameras
Price-wise, the phone is nowhere near cheap, particularly with your competitors at the domestic market. The vivo S6 Pro 5G is expected to have two prices – 8/128 GB at CNY2,998 ($425) and 8/256 GB at CNY3,298 ($465). We are still in the first 1 / 2 of the month, so a launch by the end of June is extremely plausible.

