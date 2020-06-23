Vivo S1 Pro Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Vivo recently launched a fresh phone in its style-centric S series, called the S1Pro. This model is just a follow-up to the Vivo S1 (Review), which launched this past year. Just just like the its sibling, the focus for the S1 Pro is on design, specifically the new minimalistic, diamond-shaped camera module on the rear. Also, unlike the Vivo S1, the S1 Pro gets a modern USB Type-C port.

Vivo has launched only a single version of this phone, priced at Rs. 19,990 in India. This puts it against phones like the Realme X2 (Review), Redmi K20 (Review), and an even more recent entry — the Oppo F15 (Review). So, could be the new Vivo S1 Pro worth buying at this price? Let’s learn.

Vivo S1 Pro design

The Vivo S1 is a good-looking phone, and the S1 Pro follows that tradition. The diamond pattern on the back moved and in its place, we have either three different gradient finishes. The one we have is known as ‘Jazzy Blue’ but this phone is also obtainable in ‘Dreamy White’ and ‘Mystic Black’ trims. The S1 Pro feels a little chunky at 8.68mm thick, and after prolonged one-handed use, the 186g weight is noticeable. The rounded edges and tapering straight back make it simpler to hold, and despite the glossy finish, we didn’t find it to be too slippery. The straight back isn’t glass though, as Vivo still uses laminated plastic.

In the front, we now have a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor too, which is effective. Vivo has additionally thrown in a few nice unlock animations to pick from. Face unlock is present too, which is reliable but simply not as quick as the implementations on other phones only at that price level. The display has a screen protector pre-applied, which gets annoying quickly as the edges graze against your skin when utilizing gestures.

The Vivo S1 Pro includes a vivid display, with good brightness and saturation

The button placement on the Vivo S1 Pro is good. On the left, there exists a tray for either two Nano-SIMs or perhaps a single Nano-SIM and a microSD card. We might have preferred a separate slot for memory expansion. At underneath, we have a USB Type-C port and speaker, and there’s a headphone jack at the top.

The straight back of the telephone is where in fact the S1 Pro stands out with regards to design. Apart from the jazzy colour, we really liked the slim profile of the camera module, which hardly protrudes at all. The LED flash is placed beyond your camera module. Below that, we have Vivo’s logo and tagline.

In the box, the Vivo S1 Pro ships with the usual accessories such as a silicone case, a Type-C cable, an 18W charger, and a headset.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications and software

The Vivo S1 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC, which we’re a little amazed to see, considering that it’s typically present in phones nearer to the Rs. 10,000 mark, like the Realme 5i (Review) and Redmi Note 8 (Review). This is not a bad processor by any means, but driving a full-HD+ display in heavy games might be challenging. Thankfully, Vivo has additionally kitted this phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and also this is the only configuration for sale.

Other specifications include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5, Radio, GPS, USB-OTG, and support for Google’s Widevine L1 DRM certification. There’s the typical suite of sensors too, including a gyroscope and compass.

The Vivo S1 Pro includes a hybrid dual-SIM tray

For computer software, we have Vivo’s Funtouch OS 9.2, which is centered on Android 9 Pie. The phone also had the December 2019 security patch, is rather recent too. The interface is still unnecessarily complicated, and we really wish Vivo would overhaul this soon. The swipe-up gesture to gain access to system shortcuts can be confusing for novice users, since we’re used to seeing them in the notification shade. Also, when using the phone in landscape mode, the gesture still has to be manufactured from the exact same side of the screen, which is annoying.

There’s lots of bloatware preinstalled on the Vivo S1 Pro, but all the third-party apps could be removed. There are some redundant ones form Vivo, such as its browser and app store, which cannot be removed. We’ve already covered the various shortcuts and customisation options for Funtouch OS inside our earlier reviews of the Vivo V17 (Review) and Vivo U20 (Review), so you can have a look at them for more details.

Vivo S1 Pro performance and battery life

The Vivo S1 Pro is effective as a regular driver, and is something you’ll want to flaunt. The design of the camera module sets it apart from the remaining phones in its segment, most of that have similar vertical camera strips. The display gets very bright, which makes it easily legible even under direct sunlight. The colours may also be very vivid thanks to the AMOLED panel, and text and icons are acceptably sharp. The Snapdragon 665 handles multitasking well but it’s not the strongest chip for handling heavy games.

PUBG Mobile struggled to perform at a smooth framerate even at the Low graphics preset. The game was playable but just a little jerky sometimes. We did not notice any overheating, thankfully, even after 30 minutes of gameplay. The single speaker doesn’t get too loud and the sound is just a little tinny. Videos are enjoyable as a result of the vivid display, though.

The Vivo S1 Pro looks fashionable, thanks to a neat gradient finish

The Vivo S1 Pro packs in a 4,500mAh battery, which easily lasted us for per day and half, if not more, despite rigorous usage. In our HD video battery loop test, the device ran for 17 hours and 7 minutes, which really is a good timeframe. Vivo uses its Dual Engine Fast Charge feature, but the charger you get in the box isn’t very swift to top up this kind of large capacity quickly. In our testing, we squeezed the S1 Pro to 31 per cent in 30 minutes and about 61 percent within an hour. Charging the phone completely took about two . 5 hours.

Vivo S1 Pro cameras

Vivo has set up the S1 Pro with four rear cameras. These really are a primary 48-megapixel camera having an f/1.8 aperture; an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera having an f/2.2 aperture; a 2-megapixel macro camera; and a 2-megapixel depth camera. In leading, we have a 32-megapixel selfie camera having an f/2.0 aperture. The camera app is easy to make use of, with a lot of the shooting modes placed above the shutter button. Some commonly used and important controls, for the ultra-wide camera, bokeh, and macro modes, are placed in a separate carousel menu, which needs additional taps to get at. We missed this to be very convenient throughout our usage.

In daylight, the Vivo S1 Pro managed to capture average-looking landscape shots. Details were decent and colours were alright, but pictures lacked depth. Objects at the sides of the frame also had some grain. HDR kicks in when needed, but the final result wasn’t always very good. Some images had a very cool, bluish hue to them, which looked unnatural. Close-ups fared better, with good bokeh and details in objects. The wide-angle camera offered a nice perspective, but colours weren’t very accurate.

Landscape shot taken with the Vivo S1 Pro (tap for full-sized image)

Wide-angle shot taken with the Vivo S1 Pro (tap for full-sized image)

Close-up shot taken with the Vivo S1 Pro (tap for full-sized image)

With bokeh mode enabled, the Vivo S1 Pro’s depth camera did a good job of detecting edges, and blurred out the best areas. Colours and details were also good. The macro camera was handy at times, but it’s not something we found super of use.

Low-light photos were just strictly average. Focusing was a lot slower in the dark, plus it took another or two longer to save lots of each photo. There’s no dedicated night shooting mode either. In landscape shots, we realized that details were generally mushy and there is visible grain in the shadow regions.

The S1 Pro redeemed itself notably with the selfie camera, which captured detailed photos when shooting under ideal light. Results were fairly good even though shooting contrary to the light. However, the photos captured were at the total 32-megapixel resolution, instead of pixel-binned shots, which can be what we’d have preferred. Low-light selfies were grainy, but the screen flash might help a bit. The ‘Portrait’ shooting mode lets you add beauty filters but there is no option for a back ground bokeh effect with leading camera.

Selfie taken with the Vivo S1 Pro (tap for full-sized image)

Low-light shot taken with the Vivo S1 Pro (tap for full-sized image)

Videos can only be recorded at up to 1080p, which is perhaps not great, particularly at this price. Unfortunately, there is no stabilisation either, which is a big letdown. The selfie camera can skyrocket to 1080p too, but again, with no stabilisation. Low-light video wasn’t very good, and had a lot of grain in addition to weak details. The wide-angle camera shot even poorer footage in low-light, which makes it unusable.

Verdict

The Vivo S1 Pro is a great looking-phone with a crisp display and solid battery life. True to the theme of the S series, the style is eye-catching, and the newest gradient finish as well as the diamond-shaped camera module helps this phone stick out among its peers. However, just like its sibling, the S1, as well as the recently launched Oppo F15, Vivo seems to have prioritised style over everything else and gone with a pretty underpowered processor because of this price bracket.

We’re uncertain if there exists a method to this madness, but if you’re hoping to play heavy games and simply take great photos, the S1 Pro just isn’t the phone for you personally. Other options at this price level,like the Realme X2 (Review) and the Redmi K20 (Review), have a lot more powerful SoCs and will endure much better on the next couple of years.

We quite liked the performance of the selfie camera though, and it will work very well as long as you’re shooting under good light. The rear cameras are a bit underwhelming, even though you can get usable shots, consistency is definitely missing. The S1 Pro also lacks a separate microSD card slot, and Vivo’s custom software could really use an overhaul.

Overall, the Vivo S1 Pro just isn’t a bad pick if all that’s necessary is a fashionable design, good battery life, and a punchy display. If you had prefer an even more well-rounded phone though, we suggest taking a look at offerings from Realme and Xiaomi as an alternative.

Is Poco X2 the newest best phone under Rs. 20,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.