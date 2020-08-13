vivo S1 Prime goes official with Snapdragon 665 SoC and 48MP quad camera

vivo has actually revealed a brand-new mobile phone, called S1Prime It’s powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC that’s paired with 8GB RAM. The mobile phone has 128 GB of storage and runs the outdated Android 9 Pie out of package with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top.

The vivo S1 Prime is developed around a 6.38″ Full HD+ AMOLED screen, that has a finger print reader beneath and a notch up leading for the 16 MP selfie camera.

Around the back, the S1 Prime has a 48 MP main camera housed inside the diamond-shaped module. It’s signed up with by an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensing unit systems.

Fueling the whole plan is a 4,500 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at approximately 18 W. All this may sound familiar to you since vivo introduced the X50 Lite a couple of months ago with the exact same specifications, other than that it boots Android 10 and comes with NFC.

The vivo S1 Prime is available in Jade Black and Nebula Blue colors. It’s priced at MMK389,800 ($285/ EUR240) and is offered for purchase in Myanmar.

Source|Via ( both in Burmese)