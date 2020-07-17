vivo patent shows a smartphone concept with a twist-and-rotate physical keyboard

The era of smartphones with a physical keyboard is far behind, and thus is the trend of devices with wacky form facets. However, a design patent filed by the Chinese smartphone maker vivo (via Gizchina) implies that the company is experimenting with the idea of a phone with a twist-and-rotate module at the end.

One side of the rotating module has a physical keyboard whilst the other side is all screen. Ideally, the keyboard side of the module will be employed for tasks that involve a lot of typing such as chatting or answering emails, whilst the display side will just add more screen property for media consumption and gaming.

However, it is not entirely an alien design, because the Nokia 5700 Xpress Music and Nokia 3250 launched over a decade ago rocked a similar twist-and-rotate aesthetics. But this is a patent application we are referring to, which means these devices might not allow it to be past the concept stage and necessarily be launched as a commercially available product.