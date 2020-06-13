vivo NEX 3S 5G and iQOO 3 get Android 11 Beta

Google and OnePlus have released Android 11 Beta for their devices while Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme have promised to roll out the beta of the most recent version of Android soon. Now we’ve vivo to increase the list as the phone maker has released Android 11 Beta 1 through the Developer Preview Program for the NEX 3S 5G and iQOO 3.

You can head over to the initial source link at the end with this article to download Android 11 Beta 1 build for the Chinese variants of NEX 3S 5G and iQOO 3, and to the 2nd source url to download the build for the Indian variants of iQOO 3’s 4G and 5G models.

Do remember that these firmwares are only designed for use by developers and it’s best never to install them on your primary devices, given that they aren’t stable enough and have known issues down the page:

The in-display fingerprint scanner fails.

The front camera doesn’t work.

Status Bar icons display exception: camera notch and screen corner are overlapped with icon.

When Chrome is started for the very first time, “Turn on sync?” screen doesnt show any existing Google account sign-in information.

In Settings, the final item is About emulated device rather than About device.

There are 2 system upgrade pages in Settings (One in Settings > System update, one other in Settings > System > Advanced > System update). User might be confused.

vivo says the second Android 11 Beta will be released in late July and it will stop the release of beta builds in August which can be when it expects Google to release the stable build of Android 11.

Source 1 (in Chinese), Source 2