vivo lists iQOO 5 with a regular Snapdragon 865 chipset

The vivo iQOO 5 is showing up on August 17 as the very first gadget on the marketplace with 120 W fast-charging. Today, the brand name revealed it has actually been licensed by TUV Rheinland to be safe to utilize, and the phone is now noted at JD.com, exposing some crucial specifications.

The brand-new smart device will have a Snapdragon 865 chipset, instead of the Plus variation of the platform that just recently debuted. It’s a small distinction though so it can well be a typo.







vivo iQOO 5 discount posters

The chip will be accompanied by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage – barely a surprise seeing how its vivo iQOO 3 5G predecessor currently used those. We will not be shocked to see some more comparable specifications like its 6.44″ screen and quad-cam setup with a telephoto lens showing up together with the primary web cam and the ultra-wide-snapper.

Having the exact same screen and total size implies we are most likely to see a smaller sized battery – rather of 4,440 mAh, it might be 4,000 mAh, given that this was the promoted capability of a battery cell that can go 0 to 100% in 15 minutes.

Another huge concern is the phone’s schedule – it is introduced in China however we hope it will follow the iQOO 3 and will strike the international market in the future also.

Source (in Chinese)|Via