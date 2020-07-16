vivo launches X50 and X50 Pro globally

The vivo X50 lineup was officially introduced at the beginning of last month, but only to the Chinese audience. Today, after an Indian-specific launch, the company officially announced the global rollout of the phones. According to a press release, the vivo X50 and vivo X50 Pro will be available first at the EMEA and APAC (Asia Pacific) markets, including countries like Russia, Ukraine, and Indonesia.

The selling point of the vivo X50 Pro is its unique camera design – the main camera has a gimbal-style stabilization that the company explained in detail last month. It also has a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor for the main shooter, accompanied by an f/1.6 lens.

The rest of the setup includes an 8MP ultrawide-angle shooter, 13MP portrait cam and 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and periscope lens.

Internally, the phone comes with Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB RAM, and two storage options. The battery is 4,315 mAh with 33W fast charging, which gives you 57% charge in 30 minutes.









vivo X50 Pro

The vivo X50 misses on the gimbal but keeps the neat design and amount of cameras. The company also got rid of the periscope shooter, allowing the phone to be just 7.49 mm thin – advertised as the thinnest 5G smartphone on the market. It has a 6.56” AMOLED screen, just like its Pro sibling, but this one does not have curved edges.









vivo X50

Sadly the vivo X50 Pro+ isn’t joining its two siblings abroad at this point. vivo makes no mention of it so it’s unclear if it will come at a later date or if it will miss on the international action altogether.

The other two – vivo X50 and vivo X50 Pro – will reach all intended markets over the coming three months, but that’s as specific as the official statement gets.