Vivo launches TWS Neo earbuds with Bluetooth 5.2, aptX Adaptive in India for Rs 5,990

Alongside the Vivo X50 series, the company also launched its TWS Neo in the market. It comes with DeepX audio effect for strong bass, and Bluetooth 5.2. It features 14.2mm drivers with support for aptX Adaptive and AAC high-definition audio decoding technology.
The Vivo TWS Neo has 88ms low latency mode that promises the best gaming experience. Further, the earbuds weigh 4.7g each. They feature touch control and offer quick pairing with Vivo phones. It comes with IP54 rating for water resistance. According to the company, the earphones last for up to 5.5 hours and can last up to 27 hours with the case.
The device comes in Moonlight White and Starry Blue color options. It is priced at Rs. 5990.
Vivo TWS Neo specifications
- Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices with aptX Adaptive/AAC
- 14.2mm drivers
- 88ms low latency gaming
- Touch controls for volume and track change
- Dual microphones with noise reduction
- Earphone (each) Dimensions: 33.95×18.6×16.5mm; Weight: 4.7g
- Case Dimensions: 58.1×51.6×24mm; Weight: 45.7g
- Water-resistant (IP54)
- 25mAh battery in earphones with up to 5.5 hours (AAC) / 4.2 hours (aptX Adaptive) music playback; 400mAh battery offers up to 27 hours of listening time, USB Type-C charging takes 100 minutes to charge the case, 15 min fast charging offers 2.5h playback