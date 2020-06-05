vivo is preparing iQOO Z1X, a cheaper version of the Z1

The vivo gaming department iQOO launched the Z1 smartphone with 5G help and a Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The telephone is already up on the market, and now, in accordance with a dependable Weibo leakster, there is one other telephone on its method – vivo iQOO Z1X.

It will probably be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset and needs to be a bit cheaper.

The Weibo submit was later deleted, however the man whose deal with is machine translated to Digital Chat Station has already offered a lot of different leaks all through time that turned out to be true.

If vivo is actually preparing an iQOO Z1X for a launch in June, the telephone ought to have a cheaper price tag than the iQOO Z1 principally as a result of there are too many Snapdragon 765G-powered telephones on the Chinese market proper now and iQOO was principally capable of undercut its competitors.

Also, as AnTuTu benchmarks present, the Qualcomm platform is inferior to the Dimensity 1000 – there is about 15% to 20% distinction in complete rating even when the OS is the identical as is the case with the Oppo Reno3 5G and Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G.

Via 1 (in Chinese)  Via 2