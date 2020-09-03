Vivo is making a phone that has color-changing rear glass

Vivo is establishing among the coolest looking phones I have actually ever seen. In a video published to Weibo (and identified by Android Authority), the business validates that its brand-new phone, which does not yet have a name or release date, can alter its rear case’s color with journalism of a button.

The business declares to be utilizing electrochromic glass to attain this stunning impact, the very same tech that One Plus used in its Concept One phone to obscure its rear electronic camera from view when it wasn’t being utilized. In One Plus’ evidence of idea, revealed at CES 2020, an electrical signal triggered the glass to change in between being tinted or transparent. Vivo’s execution takes it even more by utilizing the tech to alter the color of the phone’s glass rear, which is a much more enjoyable celebration technique.

A mobile phone brand name is establishing a mobile phone with a staining rear case, which can change the speed of staining. Maybe the wise phone will just have one color in the future: staining pic.twitter.com/kSg5NSD0tL — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 3, 2020

I was stunned by the rainbowlike surface on Huawei’s P20 Pro when it launched a couple of years earlier, however this secret phone is far more attractive. Granted, the phone oscillates in between the very same colors whenever a button on its side is pressed: white, then deep …