vivo iQOO Z1x pricing and variants also leak

One of the worst-kept secrets today could be the vivo iQOO Z1x – the phone has appeared in multiple leaks and teasers. The full specs sheet has been posted on line at China Telecom’s database, revealing the pricing and the memory options.

The phone will get to two versions – 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB and will definitely cost CNY2,198 ($310/€275) or CNY2,498 ($350/€315). Everything else just like the 6.57” LCD and the 5G capabilities aren’t news – we already saw that at TENAA.

Img

The new midranger will soon be available in three colors – Blue, Black, and White, and we do expect you’ll see some changes in the hue under different lighting. We also are expecting a cheaper 6/64 GB version to reach later later on, or it may be a version that is sold only offline or at third-party retailers.

Some leaksters doubt the official pricing, given the iQOO Z1 with the more powerful Dimensity 1000+ chipset sports exactly the same price tags, but we’ve established throughout time that the Chinese smartphone market is hard to predict and companies usually launch exactly the same device under different names to match whatever marketing goals they have.

