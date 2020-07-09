vivo iQOO Z1x 5G unveiled with 120Hz display, $230 price

The vivo iQOO Z1x is finally official after weeks of leaks and teasers. The phone is exactly what we likely to be, however the pricing could be the biggest surprise – it starts from CNY1,598 in China, which is about $230. For that price, you get a 5G chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging and a display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO Z1x is powered by way of a Snapdragon 765G, and has four memory variants – 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128 GB, and 8/GB256 GB. The RAM is of the LPDDR4x type and the storage is UFS 2.1.

The 6.57” LCD has Full HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. There is one punch hole in top of the right corner for the 16MP F/2.0 selfie shooter.

There are three more cameras on the back – 48 MP main one with EIS + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth sensors.

There is really a fingerprint scanner on the proper side, whilst the bottom has a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Other connectivity includes Dual 4G VoLTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax), and Bluetooth 5.1.

The battery is charged with vivo’s own 33W fast-charging standard, which is a downgrade from the 44W speeds of the normal vivo iQOO Z1.













vivo iQOO Z1x 5G

The iQOO Z1x 5G also comes with an 85 mm heat cooling pipe and a 1000 sq.mm. graphite sheet for better cooling, as well as Cooling Turbo, which really is a software feature that lowers the temperature even more. The company says that way the inner temperature could be lowered by up to 10 degrees Celsius, thus protecting the key internals for longer.

There are three color options – Black, Blue, and White. The phone has already been available in China, and while the best price, mentioned previously, is for the lowest memory option – 6/64 GB, the mightiest with 8/256 GB memory is also impressively priced – just CNY2,298 or around $330.

