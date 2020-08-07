vivo iQOO 5 battery with 120W fast-charging certified, live-tested on video

The very first commercially readily available phone with charging speeds over 100 W, vivo iQOO 5, is coming on August17 The business exposed it will have 120 W fast-charging and published a video, exposing the procedure of accreditation at TUV Rheinland while addressing a few of the concerns about such charging rates.

During charging, the iQOO 5 mobile phone will reach “normal temperatures” in a test environment of space temperature level of about 25 degrees. The plug will have the ability to stand up to 10,000 plug-ins and plug-outs of a cable television, while the battery can use up to 600 charge and discharge cycles where the phone battery life will stay “normal” and the battery will remain “as strong as ever”.

The iQOO 5 was evaluated in severe environments, and it carried out usually in between -20 and 130 degreesCelsius There is some battery defense, the brand-new 6C cells are of the greatest requirement and TUV Rheinland ensured the voltage and existing are safe.

A different post on Weibo has actually provided us a bit more information about the display screen, consisting of refresh rate and color range.

While the video exposes the iQOO 5 will have 3 video cameras on the back and curved edges of the screen, the brand name itself included that it will be an AMOLED panel with 120 Hz revitalize rate and 240 Hz touch tasting rate. The DCI-P3 color range will be 100% …