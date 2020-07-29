vivo iQOO 3 Pro surfaces once again, will have 55W charging

iQOO has actually been releasing a growing number of inexpensive gadgets recently, however it appears a brand-new flagship is on the method too. A phone with the design number V2024 A, reported to be the iQOO 3 Pro, was accredited on 3C with a 55 W quick battery charger, meaning an inbound launch.

vivo V2024 An accreditation at CCC

The gadget has actually currently been found on Geekbench, however the motherboard works on the “Kona” platform, which is the Snapdragon 865 codename. However, the Snapdragon 865+ was released previously this month and it has the exact same identifier so the V2024 Atmight really be running the SD865+.

The “2024” is a consecutive number in vivo’s portfolio, however we are positive this is an iQOO phone and not a NEX gadget because all the rivals – Lenovo, Asus, nubia – have currently released video gaming mobile phones with the latest Qualcomm chip. Surely vivo would wish to maintain.

The huge concern stays when would that occur precisely – our informed guess is a launch in August, offered the technological time a phone requires to receive from being accredited at 3C to being revealed at a phase to an audience.

