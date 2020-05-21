vivo details X50 Pro’s gimbal camera stabilization system, shows off results

vivo revealed a element description of the distinctive important camera on the vivo X50 Pro and its gimbal-like stabilization. It calls the system micro cloud and is considerably extra difficult  but additionally simpler  than conventional OIS techniques.

A double-ball suspension permits the module to pivot the picture sensor by +/- 3°, 3 times the angle of a standard system. The motion is powered by two voice coils whereas the ribbon cable connecting the sensor to the telephone needed to be folded twice to make it versatile sufficient.

The complete module is huge by smartphone requirements, taking on 363mm² board house and measuring 4.5mm thick. And that is after an intensive engineering effort by vivo to cut back the dimensions as a lot as attainable.

And it was value it, try this video evaluating the micro cloud system to a typical OIS. Note that this can be a hybrid system, combining the gimbal {hardware} with EIS.

Here’s one other fast promo video:

The vivo X50 Pro additionally makes use of a particular coloration filter that permits 39% extra mild in and the superior stabilization system permits the camera to seize 220% extra mild complete in comparison with a vivo X30 Pro.

This is clearly a boon for taking pictures video, however hand-held images at evening additionally will get a significant increase. Heres a comparability that pits the X50 Pro towards an unnamed opponent with odd OIS (deal with the publicity dynamic vary, not the decision as the photographs have been downscaled).









vivo X50 Pro  Phone with common OIS

The vivo X50 Pro will probably be unveiled on June 1. Until then you may marvel on the infographic under that digs into all the weather that make up the micro cloud gimbal system.

Source (in Chinese) | Via