vivo demoes color-changing phone panel

Smartphone business have actually been attempting to present a growing number of cool colors on the back of the phone to make their gadgets stick out. We have actually seen all sort of gradients, vegan leather, transparent background, pure 24-karat gold, today vivo declares it has actually established a method to personalize the panel in any color you desire.

The innovation utilized by the Chinese business is based upon electrochromism – a phenomenon that enables the glass to alter its color or opacity when voltage is used to it.

The vivo engineer discusses in this brief video how the innovation works or a minimum of we presume that’s what is going on considering that our Chinese is rusty. Electrochromatic glass isn’t brand-new – it is the vital aspect in clever windows for vehicles and structures.

Roughly put, it is a sandwich of 2 glass sheets and 2 transparent electrode sheets, having electrochromatic movie in-between, in addition to an ion conductor and ion storage movie. In practice, when low voltage is used, the ions alter their consistency, altering the light and how it flexes when it goes through the EC movie, developing various colors.

A dripped video exposed how it operates in reality, and by taking a look at the video camera setup, we are quite sure this is the vivo S7 5G mobile phone utilized as a demonstration system, regardless of vivo's effort to conceal it.