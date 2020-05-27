Vivo Days Sale Kicks Off on Flipkart With Cashback Offers, No-Cost EMI Options

Vivo is running a Vivo Days sale on Flipkart offering cashbacks and also appealing no-cost EMI options on a variety of its smart devices. The sale consists of phones like the Vivo Z1x, Vivo V17, Vivo S1 Pro, and also much more. The sale started earlier today and also will certainly proceed via May29 The firm has actually partnered with HDFC Bank and also ICICI Bank to provide 10 percent cashback to Vivo mobile phone purchasers also. This is possibly the initial advertising sale from a smart device maker given that the lockdown constraints have actually been raised throughout the nation.

Vivo Days sale: Offers on smart phones

As a component of the Vivo Days sale, the Vivo Z1X phone is provided with no-cost EMI options of approximately 12 months (Rs 1,500 each month) and also an exchange price cut. In regards to rates, the phone’s 6GB + 64 GB storage space choice is costingRs 15,990 on Flipkart; the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage space choice is valued atRs 16,990 and also the 8GB RAM + 128 GB choice is retailing atRs 17,990

The recently introduced Vivo V19 is likewise obtaining financial institution offers, exchange price cut of approximatelyRs 13,250, and also no-cost EMI options (approximately 9 months) beginning withRs 1,167 each month on thee-retailer To recall, the phone is valued atRs 27,990 for the 8GB + 128 GB storage space choice and also atRs 31,990 for the 8GB + 256 GB storage space choice.

Among various other Vivo phones, Vivo S1 Pro is listed no-cost EMI options from a number of financial institutions of approximately 18 months, financial institution cashback, and also exchange price cut ofRs 13,250 On the various other hand, Vivo S1 is obtaining no-cost EMI choice of approximately 9 months. To recall, The Vivo S1 brings a price tag ofRs 16,990 for the base 4GB RAM version and alsoRs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM choice. The Vivo S1 Pro retails atRs 20,990 for the 8GB RAM choice.

The Vivo V17 is likewise listed as component of the Vivo Days sale, valued atRs 24,990 The firm is using 10 percent cashback on HDFC and also ICICI debit and also bank card, no charge EMI of approximately 18 months beginning with as reduced asRs 1,042 each month, and also exchange price cut also. The Vivo Y19 is provided with no-cost EMI options of approximately 9 months, and also the Vivo Y12, Vivo Y11, and also Vivo Y15 are likewise provided with no-cost EMI options of approximately 6 months. The Vivo Days sale listing can be seen inside the Flipkart application.

Which is the bestselling Vivo mobile phone in India? Why has Vivo not been making costs phones? We spoke with Vivo’s supervisor of brand name approach Nipun Marya to figure out, and also to discuss the firm’s approach in India moving forward. We reviewed this on Orbital, our once a week innovation podcast, which you can sign up for through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply struck the play switch listed below.

