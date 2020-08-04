vivo confirms August 17 launch date for iQOO 5 with 120W charging

Last week, iQOO revealed its 120 W quickly battery charger, which guaranteed to fill a 4,000 mAh battery in simply 15 minutes. Today, iQOO oreleased a brand-new teaser on Weibo, stating that it will be revealing the iQOO 5 on August 17.

The poster teases both “120W” and “15 mins” suggesting this is the very first smart device from the business to use the brand-new charging innovation. A brand-new leakage from Digital Chat Station recently revealed a supposed render of iQOO’s 120 W quickly charging smart device. This might effectively be the iQOO 5.





Alleged picture of iQOO’s upcoming phone with 120 W quickly charging assistance

The iQOO 5 is anticipated to show up with the high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, UFS 3.1 storage speeds, and LPDDR5 RAM. We’re likewise anticipating an AMOLED screen with always-on display screen function and 120 Hz revitalize rate.

