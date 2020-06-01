vivo announces X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro with unique cameras

vivo simply introduced its flagship X50 household of smartphones – the vivo X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro+. They are all outlined by the distinctive images capabilities and top-notch efficiency supplied by the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765G chipsets in addition to 5G help.

vivo X50 Pro+

The vivo X50 Pro+ is the primary cellphone to pack Samsung’s model new 50MP ISOCELL GN1 1/1.3″ sensor. It’s the primary to mix the ISOCELL and Tetracell and it could possibly do 12.5MP stills in binned mode with enormous 2.4µm pixels.

The firm says that together with the movement deblur algorithm and steady focus tracing make the movies and stills look wonderful at evening. Speaking of evening, all X50 handsets help Super Night Mode and Astro Mode for clear footage of the evening sky.

A periscope zoom digicam guarantees as much as 60x hybrid zoom known as Hyper Zoom. The digicam itself has an 8MP sensor and F/3.zero lens with round 5x optical magnification (135mm). There’s additionally an 8MP ultrawide snapper with 120-degrees subject of view that may also be used for macro photographs for the reason that digicam is able to autofocusing simply 2.5cm away from the topic.

The fourth 13MP unit is an everyday 2x zoom digicam for these instances the place 5x zoom is simply an excessive amount of.

vivo X50 Pro

The X50 Pro has one other thrilling setup – the place the primary digicam has a gimbal-style stabilization that guarantees to ship movies extra steady than any of its opponents. It packs a barely much less spectacular 48MP sensor – the Sony IMX598 – however affords a quicker f/1.6 aperture. The gimbal system that extends the rotation angle and anti-shake space considerably in comparison with the usual OIS programs these days.









The different three cameras are virtually equivalent with the small exception of the periscope module providing barely slower f/3.four aperture.

vivo X50

The vanilla X50 misses on the gimbal stabilization and the periscope zoom whereas the display screen stays flat, with out the curves to the perimeters. Still rocking the punch-hole within the upper-left nook of the display screen, although.

The vivo X50’s key promoting factors are the truth that it is the thinnest 5G cellphone with a thickness of simply 7.49mm and runs on the Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Pricing and availability

The vivo X50 Pro is obtainable in Black and Blue with simply two reminiscence variants – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The correct X50 can also be restricted to simply 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB coming in Black, Pink and Blue colours.

