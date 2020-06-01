Vivo announces X50 flagship series with gimbal-style camera

Vivo has formally introduced its first flagship telephones of 2020, the X50 series. As beforehand teased, the important thing characteristic is the first camera’s heavy-duty stabilization system, which Vivo variously compares to skilled gimbals and chameleons’ eyes. It beforehand confirmed up on Vivo’s Apex 2020 idea telephone, however the firm wasn’t in a position to present it off in particular person because of the COVID-19 pandemic; now it’ll be transport on business units.

The highest-end mannequin is the X50 Pro+, which makes use of Samsung’s new 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL GN1 sensor for the first camera. The gimbal system makes use of an on-screen “radar” that depicts the lens’ motion and signifies when a shot will probably be secure. The X50 Pro+ and X50 Pro additionally embrace periscope telephoto cameras, although the X50 doesn’t.

Vivo hasn’t but introduced full spec sheets for the telephones, however the X50 Pro+ has a Snapdragon 865 processor with the requisite X55 5G modem. The display helps 120Hz refresh charges and HDR10+. Vivo says that the common X50 is the slimmest 5G telephone ever at 7.49mm thick, in the meantime, suggesting a mid-range system which may use one thing like a Snapdragon 765.

That’s just about all Vivo is saying concerning the X50 lineup for now, for some purpose, so we’ll have to attend till we’ve the system(s) in hand to inform you extra — together with the worth and the discharge date. The firm does have a observe report of debuting new {hardware} options that find yourself getting extensively adopted elsewhere, from in-display fingerprint sensors to pop-up selfie cameras, so we’re definitely to check out the gimbal stablization for ourselves.