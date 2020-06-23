Vivo ‘2004’ Phone Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 675 SoC, 8GB RAM

A mysterious Vivo 2004 cellphone has been noticed on Geekbench. This upcoming cellphone’s key specs listed on the benchmarking website embrace a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. There is not any readability on which cellphone this one could possibly be, but when we have been to invest, then it could possibly be one other variant of the Vivo V19 sequence. The Vivo V19 Neo was launched with the identical Snapdragon 675 SoC final week in Philippines. This might additionally simply be a rebranded Vivo V19 Neo for an additional area.

The Geekbench benchmarking website has listed a cryptic Vivo mannequin with the identify Vivo 2004. The itemizing means that the cellphone will run on the newest Android 10 working system. The Vivo 2004 is alleged to be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC. Additionally, the cellphone is listed to pack 8GB of RAM as effectively and the processor is clocked at a base frequency of 1.8GHz. It achieves a single-core rating of 552 factors and a multi-core rating of 1703 factors.

The specs of the Vivo 2004 match with these of the Vivo V19 Neo launched simply final week in Philippines. To recall, the Vivo V19 Neo had related specs because the Vivo V19 launched in Indonesia in March. The Vivo V19 that was launched in India got here with utterly barely specs than the Indonesian mannequin. In any case, this mannequin might simply be one other rebranded model of the Vivo V19 Neo or Vivo V19 Indonesia mannequin.

The not too long ago launched Vivo V19 Neo is priced at PHP 17,999 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Key options of the cellphone embrace 4,500mAh battery, a twin hole-punch show, and a quad digicam setup on the again. Of course, that is hypothesis on our half, and the Vivo 2004 might find yourself being a very totally different system that Vivo is working on bringing to the market. This cellphone could possibly be part of Vivo’s ‘Y’ sequence and even the ‘Z’ sequence as effectively.

