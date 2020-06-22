vivo 2004 midranger with SD675, 8GB RAM appears on Geekbench

A phone by vivo is nearing launch, according to multiple listings that appeared earlier in the day this month. The vivo 2004 has been certified in Singapore and Russia, and now appeared on Geekbench, which confirmed its Snapdragon 675, 8GB RAM and Android 10.

The phone is probably a new device since the phone maker gives sequential numbers to its models. However, this couple of specs is hardly surprising, since you can find no less than nine different variants with the exact same features.

The phone might be a sibling to the vivo Z5i/vivo U3/vivo U20. Another educated guess is that vivo is relaunching the V19 Neo under a fourth different name – it is also sold as vivo V19 in Indonesia or vivo V17 in India.

There is also the likelihood to welcome an entirely new handset, but we’ll need more info to make sure.

