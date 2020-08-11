Vivendi strikes rare pact with Amber on Lagardère

Vivendi and activist fund Amber Capital have actually discovered typical cause in looking for to save their financial investments in France’s having a hard time Lagard ère group, providing a joint need for seats on its supervisory board after the media and retail business revealed heavy losses in the very first half of the year.

“Despite their divergent views, and after the very poor results announced by Lagardère a few days ago, Vivendi and Amber Capital have decided to sign a pact,” Vivendi, the French media corporation managed by billionaire business raider Vincent Bollor é, stated on Tuesday.

The arrangement is the most recent twist in a French business legend that has in current months attracted 2 of France’s wealthiest males– Mr Bollor é and LVMH owner Bernard Arnault– in the fight for the future of Lagard ère, whose possessions consist of a lossmaking however prominent clutch of media titles such as radio station Europe 1 and Paris Match publication.

Vivendi has actually gradually increased its stake in Lagard ère in current months to end up being the biggest investor with 23.5 percent, followed by Amber which owns 20 percent.

But Lagard ère’s unique legal structure, referred to as a société en commandite par actions, indicates the group stays under the control of Arnaud Lagard ère, who acquired the business from his late dad …