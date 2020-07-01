Viva-MTS sums up the results and celebrates milestones over the last 15 years – Panorama

Armenia’s leading telecommunications operator Viva-MTS, sums up the results of its activities light emitting diode over the last 15 years. The main stages and achievements, as well as underlying values, are presented in the Facebook video message of the General Manager of the Company Ralph Yirikian and also on its official YouTube channel .

Viva-MTS moved through a challenging path, making its powerful mobile network available to 99.8% of the populace. The achievements of the years are specially tangible in the field of innovative technologies. Viva-MTS was the first in Armenia to launch both the third generation (3G) nationwide network and the fourth generation (4G) network in 2010, including Armenia in the top ten countries with 4G network. This was a substantial step for positioning the country on the global technological map, thus, strengthening and enhancing the country’s image internationally. As a leader in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT), Viva-MTS also implements programs aimed at the development of the ICT sector, including the development of startup companies in Armenia.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) features a special devote Viva-MTS mission. Over the past 15 years, the Company has invested about 29 billion drams in a variety of areas of public life. Within the framework of the CSR programs, the Company also uses innovative solutions, particularly, installing modern and cost-effective lighting and heating systems which can be powered by alternative energy in regions, including borderland communities.

Viva-MTS is unique because it is a today’s technology company integrating national mentality. In the Facebook video message (https://m.facebook.com/MTSArmenia), Ralph Yirikian presented the key values that allowed the Company to set a good foundation and ensure its further development. “The Viva-MTS network has been built from scratch, and that’s why our team is so strong and friendly. We understand each other, and our collective willpower is very strong. A strong team is the whole of strong individuals, professionals who have created and developed value from scratch – and it is our greatest value. We are a family. We care for each other, we rejoice together, we grieve together, we forgive each other and ask for forgiveness, as it happens in any strong family. We got stronger together, we have learned from each other, we are people who have come a long path together by supporting each other and getting to know each other. And we are strong together with our dearest customers,” Mr. Yirikian said.

Entering the market in 2005, Viva-MTS radically changed the situation that had existed for years: monopoly in the field of mobile communications in Armenia disappeared and the network became fully available. A healthier competitive environment was ensured and the subscriber was handed freedom of preference. Postpaid and prepaid cards were issued, as well as corporate solutions were provided for large, medium and small enterprises. People got the opportunity to communicate freely at affordable prices. Base transceiver stations have already been set up in the most remote and sparsely populated villages, in areas with difficult terrain, with this specific, the Company often ignored the business principle of return on investment.

“We have been VivaCell, we have become Viva-MTS. The core is Viva, the value developed by Armenians, that has an Armenian identity, an Armenian mentality and an Armenian spirit. Viva-MTS is definitely an established structure, an embodiment of the feelings, of willpower, energy and creative thinking of a hard-working Armenian,” said the General Manager of the Company.

Today Viva-MTS has more than 2 million subscribers. According to Ralph Yirikian, the Company is still very young and very promising. The General Manager noted the great contribution of the subscribers to the Company’s success. “Dear subscribers, we are thankful to you for the Company’s success. Your attitude – loyalty and trust, sympathy and criticism, appreciation and insistence – have helped us become what we are today. The Armenian spirit has contributed to the establishment and development of this 15-year-old youngster we call Viva-MTS,” Ralph Yirikian said.

The achievements of Viva-MTS are numerous in the areas of technology, innovations, along with in terms of numerous ISO international standards found in various fields. The main achievements of the Company in various fields, as per the last years, are presented in the YouTube video .

“Having well-established brands is extremely important in the 21st century. Along with the achievements of culture and art, the civilized world today appreciates the economic value created by nations, and Viva-MTS is truly one of those values,” Yirikian concluded.

Viva-MTS has additionally reached new heights in the field of business management. By breaking old-fashioned management stereotypes and depending on rich world wide experience, the Company is creating a new, unique Armenian type of productivity culture.

Viva-MTS, which maintains about 59% of the mobile communication market in the face of fierce competition, has a unique model of strategic development. The Company is currently in the means of a digital transformation from a telecommunications operator to a company offering digital services, the scope of which is a lot more than just telecommunications services. It is in line with world wide trends, along with the growing needs and expectations of customers. Accordingly, today Viva-MTS offers a quantity of entertainment and educational mobile applications, e-wallet, mobile TELEVISION, cloud services, useful solutions for effective business and finance management, etc.

15 years… Thank you if you are with us

Viva-MTS (MTS Armenia CJSC) is Armenia’s leading telecommunications operator, having the widest network reach and spreading an array of Voice and Data services all across Armenia. Having the best of the Armenian people interest at heart since its launch on 1st July 2005 and in a short period of time Viva-MTS has were able to build a nationwide network and a considerable customer base. Viva-MTS drives innovation and is aimed at always coming to the forefront of any development serving the Armenian mobile communications market. The company follows the guidance given by ISO 26000 (International Standard of Social Responsibility) and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (Information Security Management System). For more information, visit www.mts.am

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (“MTS”) is the leading telecommunications group in Russia and the CIS, offering mobile and fixed voice, broadband, pay TV along with content and entertainment services in one of the world’s fastest growing regions. Including its subsidiaries, the Group services over 86.8 million mobile subscribers in Russia, Armenia and Belarus. Since July Y2000, MTS’ Level 3 ADRs have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker symbol MBT). Additional information about the MTS Group can be found at: www.mtsgsm.com