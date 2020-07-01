Viva-MTS sums up the results and celebrates milestones over the last 15 years – Armenian News

From a telecommunications operator to a digital services provider

Armenia’s leading telecommunications operator Viva-MTS, sums up the results of its activities light emitting diode over the last 15 years. The main stages and achievements, as well as underlying values, are presented in the Facebook video message of the General Manager of the Company Ralph Yirikian and also on its official YouTube channel.

Viva-MTS has gone by way of a challenging path, making its powerful mobile network open to 99.8% of the population. The achievements of the years are especially tangible in the field of innovative technologies. Viva-MTS was the first in Armenia to launch both the third generation (3G) nationwide network and the fourth generation (4G) network in 2010, including Armenia in the top countries with 4G network. This was a significant step for positioning the country on the worldwide technological map, ergo, strengthening and enhancing the country’s image internationally. As a leader in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT), Viva-MTS also implements programs directed at the development of the ICT sector, including the development of startup businesses in Armenia.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) features a special devote Viva-MTS mission. Over the past 15 years, the Company has invested about 29 billion drams in several areas of public life. Within the framework of the CSR programs, the Company also uses innovative solutions, particularly, installing modern and cost-effective lighting and heating systems which can be powered by alternative energy in regions, including borderland communities.

Viva-MTS is exclusive in that this is a modern technology company integrating national mentality. In the Facebook video message, Ralph Yirikian presented the key values that allowed the Company to create a solid foundation and ensure its further development. “The Viva-MTS network has been built from scratch, and that’s why our team is so strong and friendly. We understand each other, and our collective willpower is very strong. A strong team is the whole of strong individuals, professionals who have created and developed value from scratch – and it is our greatest value. We are a family. We care for each other, we rejoice together, we grieve together, we forgive each other and ask for forgiveness, as it happens in any strong family. We got stronger together, we have learned from each other, we are people who have come a long path together by supporting each other and getting to know each other. And we are strong together with our dearest customers,” Mr. Yirikian said.

Entering the market in 2005, Viva-MTS radically changed the situation that had existed for years: monopoly in the field of mobile communications in Armenia disappeared and the network became fully available. A healthier competitive environment was ensured and the subscriber was handed freedom of preference. Postpaid and prepaid cards were issued, as well as corporate solutions were provided for large, medium and small enterprises. People got the opportunity to communicate freely at affordable prices. Base transceiver stations have now been set up in the most remote and sparsely populated villages, in areas with difficult terrain, with this particular, the Company often ignored the business principle of return on investment.

“We have now been VivaCell, we’ve become Viva-MTS. The core is Viva, the value created by Armenians, which has an Armenian identity, an Armenian mentality and an Armenian spirit. Viva-MTS is an established structure, an embodiment of the feelings, of will power, energy and creative thinking about a hard-working Armenian,” said the General Manager of the Company.

Today Viva-MTS has more than 2 million subscribers. According to Ralph Yirikian, the Company is still very young and very promising. The General Manager noted the great contribution of the subscribers to the Company’s success. “Dear subscribers, we are thankful to you for the Company’s success. Your attitude – loyalty and trust, sympathy and criticism, appreciation and insistence – have helped us become what we are today. The Armenian spirit has contributed to the establishment and development of this 15-year-old youngster we call Viva-MTS,” Ralph Yirikian said.

The achievements of Viva-MTS are numerous in the aspects of technology, innovations, as well as when it comes to a number of ISO international standards utilized in several fields. The main achievements of the Company in various fields, depending on the last years, are presented in the YouTube video

“Having well-established brands is extremely important in the 21st century. Along with the achievements of culture and art, the civilized world today appreciates the economic value created by nations, and Viva-MTS is truly one of those values,” Yirikian concluded.

Viva-MTS has also reached new heights in the field of business management. By breaking traditional management stereotypes and relying on rich global experience, the Company is making a new, unique Armenian type of productivity culture.

Viva-MTS, which maintains about 59% of the mobile communication market in the face of fierce competition, has a unique type of strategic development. The Company is currently in the means of a digital transformation from a telecommunications operator to a company offering digital services, the scope of which is a lot more than just telecommunications services. It is in line with worldwide trends, in addition to the growing needs and expectations of customers. Accordingly, today Viva-MTS offers an amount of entertainment and educational mobile applications, e-wallet, mobile TELEVISION, cloud services, useful solutions for effective business and finance management, etc.

15 years… Thank you to be with us