Viva-MTS: Street lighting system installed at Hamo Sahyan’s birthplace – Panorama

This yr additionally the set up of vitality-environment friendly system in Armenian areas will proceed. Viva-MTS and The Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) already confirmed the listing of settlements the place the brand new lighting methods will likely be installed. In the in the meantime, the works accomplished final yr are being summarized, Viva-MTS mentioned in a press launch.

Conditioned with the present state of affairs within the nation, the official launch of LED methods was delayed. Currently, it’s being carried out remotely with the assistance of contemporary applied sciences. The first distance name was on Syunik-Yerevan locations. Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, FPWC mission coordinator Martin Maralchyan and the Head of Lori administrative space Davit Arustamyan assessed the system effectivity, in addition to mentioned additional organizational points.

“We have to work in a way as to minimize the need to meet in person, but that shall not hinder achieving the best results with the program. I am not with you physically, but we will keep in touch using video calls like this until we meet again. Anything temporary can be overcome. I am looking forward to the situation to improve, to be able to travel to the regions again and to boost our activities on a wider scale,” Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian mentioned throughout the video name.

The Lor settlement of Syunik Province, wealthy in historic and architectural monuments, additionally aspires to turn into a middle of ecotourism. The folks at Lor are satisfied that Hamo Sahyan’s birthplace could be an energetic vacationer vacation spot. Viva-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) did step one in that course. The want to make Lor an energetic vacationer vacation spot can be considerably enhanced by the potential for being included within the eco-villages community. The first main steps have been taken with the help of Viva-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) focusing on the event of infrastructures of rural areas. Thanks to the efficient partnership, a LED lighting system has been in-built Lor, making certain the environmental effectivity. Part of the central road of the village and a few secondary streets are illuminated. The home-museum of the well-known poet is included within the lighted space. A road lighting system consisting of 32 LEDs was constructed, and a 1,250 m lengthy road is illuminated.

The distant areas of Armenia proceed to be at the main target of the companion organizations. To resolve the various present issues in several settlements, the works are deliberate to be realized inside years. The earlier mission of Viva-MTS and FPWC was carried out in Lor four years in the past. The village was supplied with a 24-hour water provide, then. An extended pipeline has been constructed, a day by day regulating reservoir, and a water consumption facility have been renovated and fenced.

Environment-friendly and vitality-environment friendly LED lamps, not like incandescent lamps, devour 80% much less electrical energy, serve longer, and have double effectivity. During the summer time months, the streets of Lor will likely be illuminated from 21:00 to 01:00 and in winter from 18:00 to 00:00. Holiday lighting will likely be supplied all through the night time.









