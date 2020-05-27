Viva-MTS sponsors reconstruction of collapsing roof in Armenian village   – Armenian News

Official news release by Viva- MTS

The Gulakyan domesticity in Khashtarak village of Tavush area, 12 kilometres from the state boundary. Having a good home is not simply an ease yet an issue of safety for the household. Built over 9 years ago your house has strong structures and also wall surfaces, yet there is a danger of the roofcollapsing Two years back, the cooking area ceiling was detached by hefty springtime rainfalls, and also intimidates the security of the household.

“There was a lot of soil on the roof; roofs were made of earth in the past. The soil got damp and heavier over time. And then, one day the ceiling was ripped off and the soil went down inside the house. It now threatens another room. We are scared. We are not undertaking any works there because the roof needs to be replaced completely,” stated the homemaker, Zarine.

The house owner, Harutyun, an armed forces serviceman, has actually been living in his auntie’s home with his other half and also 3 children for 17 years. He obtains anxious whenever he leaves his household in your home when he requires to pursue job. The young- aged house owner was lacking when as the capturing was underway.

There is still a risk of collapse, yet Harutyun currently recognizes exactly how to obtain rid of it. The issue has actually existed to companies complying within the structure of the real estate program. With the financing of Viva- MTS and also the assistance of the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, the roof will certainly be changed by the end of the year. Another household living in a remote area will certainly obtain rid of the issue of years. Zarine ensures that she will certainly sustain her partner. But at the same time, she is active with the education and learning of her children, staying on par with the objective of self- advancement, also. She is currently involved in a remote discovering program, and also is a good example for her ladies.

