Viva-MTS sponsors construction of house in Armenia’s Sisian – Armenian News

Official news release by Viva-MTS

Active development is now underway in Sisian. The homeowners, who have lived in 5 different domiciles with the final 18 years of their life, are now actually on the construction site. The walls of the rented house have become more bearable in summer, however the extended family strives to sooner finish the construction and build the semi-built building purchased 10 year ago.

“We bought the semi-built building 10 years ago, but couldn’t complete the construction. We started the construction after being included in the housing project. The roof is already built; the doors and windows are installed. The electricity problem is solved, now other works are being done. I work with my father and friends; we work from morning till late night with good mood. We want to celebrate the New Year in our new home,” said the homeowner, Hunan Sahakyan.

Viva-MTS and the “Fuller Center for Housing” Armenia support the initiative of the young homeowner through the housing project. The methods implemented for many years are stopped temporarily; volunteer works are not done due to the pandemic. Yet, the delivery of the construction materials is organized remotely. The process is in the center of attention of partnering businesses.

“We stand by your side hand in hand with our partner. Although our ways of communication have changed these days, our purpose is the same, and our aim is unchanged. The program shall be implemented. We have shortened the distance between Yerevan and Sisian with the help of technologies and a video call, and we will meet in person, once the situation gets settled. Keep your heads up, keep working hard and reach out for your dreams!” Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said during the video call.

“The situation is the same everywhere in the world. We have already got used to it, but the construction process should not suffer from it. We do our best to deliver the construction materials on time and expect to fulfill the dream of your family by the end of the year,” said the “Fuller Center for Housing” Armenia president Ashot Yeghiazaryan in a video call.

In the current year, the housing problem of 37 families will be solved in different regions of the republic. The evaluation of the outcome of yesteryear years has played an essential role in ensuring the continuity of the program.