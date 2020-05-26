Viva-MTS: “Recharge+” – use now, pay later – Armenian News

Viva- MTS notifies that from now on, one can turn on the “Recharge+” solution as well as proceed utilizing Viva- MTS solutions for as much as AMD 1500 as opposed to AMD 1000 previously.

By the method, the AMD 1500 can be utilized to contribute to the inadequate amount offered on your account equilibrium when turning on the “Viva”, “X”, “Y” as well as “Z” toll strategy bundles, along with “BIT”, “Super BIT”, “Super 0 Daily”, as well as “Super couple” solutions.

To turn on the solution use “My Viva-MTS” application or merely call *221 #. Download “My Viva-MTS” application on Play Store/ App Store.

The amount given by the solution can be taken in within 30 days beginning with the minute of activation. If you want to handle your adverse equilibrium as well as shut off the solution prior to the expiration of the 30- day duration send out *221 * 0 #.

The solution activation is offered just in instance of having a favorable account equilibrium. The solution activation cost will certainly continue to be AMD 20 as previously.

The deal is offered till 1 August 2020, inclusively.