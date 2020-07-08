Viva-MTS: Prioritizing energy-efficient technologies – Panorama

Viva-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) carry on the energy-efficient outdoor lighting systems installation in the remote settlements of Armenia. Development of infrastructure is essential both with regards to the creation of eco-villages network and equally for the true purpose of mitigating the development gap between the country’s capital and rural areas, Viva-MTS said in a press release.

Energy-efficient technologies were installed in the Hermon, a settlement in Vayots Dzor region, couple of years ago. The number of illuminated streets has been increased this year. The introduction with this modern infrastructure has been carried out in stages. With the first project, 33 LIGHT EMITTING DIODE lights were installed and a kilometer-long street was illuminated. As a result, we resolved a concern which the settlement had been facing for some 27 years, from the time the collapse of the Soviet Union. With the 2nd project, 23 LED lights were installed; Hermon now has 55 LED lights. This energy-efficient lighting system allows illumination of around 2 kilometer-long territory, encompassing the main streets in the settlement.

Due to the current situation, the parties to the project were not able to be there at the launching of the new system, but a poll has some interesting details about what the locals think of the device.

As a rule the area administrations would be the first to gauge the efficiency of the current system, underlining the reduced total of expensed and budget savings. This is definitely an important indicator for the villagers, for they know the savings can be steered to solving other dilemmas. The residents of Hermon shared their opinions and insights of the positive impact of the program.

The small farm owners stated that there clearly was a noticeable increase in activity and initiatives in the village. The lighting system contributed to the safe nightlife and reduced the amount of bear attacks on beehives.

Environment-friendly and energy-efficient LIGHT EMITTING DIODE lamps eat up 80% less electricity and serve up to 50 times longer.