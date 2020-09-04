Viva-MTS: One more family to get rid of the desperate conditions of the metal container – Panorama

Years earlier, the hope and possibility of an excellent life made the Karapetyan family leave the nation. However, the strategies and the life stream abroad took a various course. After getting rid of numerous health and monetary problems, the Karapetyans had to return to Armenia.

Viva- MTS reports that the homeless family acquired a little plot of land and resided in ametal container The metal container situated in Dvin town of Ararat area, has actually degraded after serving the Karapetyan family for 8 years.

“The container was metal and decayed. It was leaking; the ceiling was damaged. We tried to take measures and to repair, but everything was temporary. We had to adapt, but it’s no longer possible,” stated Melsida Karapetyan, the person hosting.

To assist his sonMartik, the 91- year- old dad, Sotnik, started house structure investing the cost savings of the years, and the pension.Unable to do more, Sotniktold his kid to appeal to partner business executing real estate jobs in all areas of the nation, to Viva- MTS andthe “Fuller Housing Center of Armenia” The Karapetyan family was consisted of in the real estate task, and began the building and construction throughout the pandemic.

“Whatever has actually been arranged and done is thanks to me. I have actually conserved my pension to assist my kids. I have actually done it for nobody to remain homeless after my …