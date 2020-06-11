Viva-MTS offers Viva tariff plan subscribers to convert on-net minutes to MBs – Panorama

Viva-MTS informs that Viva prepaid and postpaid tariff plan subscribers can convert the embedded on-net airtime to MBs: 1 minute = 3 MB.

To exchange the minutes with MBs, simply enter My Viva-MTS application from your smartphone.

The application is available on both Google Play and App Store.

Conversion price: AMD 200.

Notes

• To convert on-net minutes to MBs the subscriber needs minimum 100 minutes.

• The remaining airtime following the conversion should really be at least 500 minutes.

• The prepaid subscribers may use the converted MBs till the expiration of the packages supplied by Viva tariff plans. The postpaid subscribers can use the converted MBs till the past day of the 30 days.

• In case one of many packages is consumed prior to the expiration of the validity period, the subscribers of prepaid tariff plan can reactivate the packages of the current tariff plan by dialing *161*4#: in case of reactivation the remaining packages, as well as the converted MBs are zeroed and new packages are activated with a validity amount of 30 days.

• In case of insufficient funds on the account balance when converting on-net minutes to MBs, the prepaid subscribers can use Recharge+ service.

• Converted MBs are not for sale in roaming.