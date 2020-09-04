Viva-MTS offers housing support to another family in Armenia – Armenian News

The following is a news release by Viva-MTS

Years back, the hope and possibility of an excellent life made the Karapetyan family leave the nation. However, the strategies and the life stream abroad took a various course. After getting rid of numerous health and monetary concerns, the Karapetyans had to return to Armenia.

The homeless family acquired a little plot of land and lived in a metal container. The metal container situated in Dvin town of Ararat area, has actually degraded after serving the Karapetyan family for 8 years.

“The container was metal and decayed. It was leaking; the ceiling was damaged. We tried to take measures and to repair, but everything was temporary. We had to adapt, but it’s no longer possible,” stated Melsida Karapetyan, the person hosting.

To assist his child Martik, the 91- year- old dad, Sotnik, started house structure investing the cost savings of the years, and the pension. Unable to do more, Sotnik informed his child to appeal to partner business executing housing tasks in all areas of the nation, to Viva- MTS and the“Fuller Housing Center of Armenia” The Karapetyan family was consisted of in the housing task, and began the building and construction throughout the pandemic.

“Whatever has actually been arranged and done is thanks to me. I have actually conserved my pension to assist my kids. I have actually done it for nobody to …