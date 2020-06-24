Viva-MTS: Modernization of community infrastructure – Panorama

It has been eight months now a system of vitality-environment friendly LED lamps have been put in within the borderland village of Voskepar. As Viva-MTS studies, 40 LED lamps had been put in and a complete district was illuminated, embracing some 1,5 km territory. The modernization of community infrastructure was supported by Viva-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC). Noyemberyan administration has contributed to the challenge, too.

Voskepar has already seen the optimistic affect of the “Eco Villages Network” program, and the accomplice organizations have determined to proceed and eventually clear up the issue of lighting. The begin of the second section of the lengthy-run program has been introduced. By the top of the 12 months, it’s deliberate to broaden the realm of lighted streets within the village by 1250 m. Along with the above talked about, the affect of the lengthy-time period and goal applications within the borderland villages was mentioned. Organizations are assured that this system will permit folks in frontier villages to extend their security and scale back community bills.

“I am far from you physically, but it is the result that matters. Our approach to borderland villages remains unchanged. We strive to ensure investments year after year so that you stay confident that we are separated only by distance and that you are not alone. Developing infrastructures through programs like this has always been and remains one of our most vital purposes. Stay healthy and strong and keep our borders strong,” Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian stated.

“The lighting system is of most importance for the borders. It’s already 4 years you support us to tackle the issue. Your work encourages the villagers who proudly protect the land. By settling this issue, we ensure the security of our people during night hours and save the community’s funds,” stated Karen Abazyan, head of the Noyemberyan community.

“For the second stage of this system, the organizational work is being carried out. The location of the pillars has been chosen, the pillars and the lights have been ordered already. Construction will start quickly. Once we end this stage, we will say for certain that in Voskepar will probably be illuminated by 95%,” stated this system coordinator Martin Maralchyan.

Serob Makhsudyan, the executive head of the settlement, and the residents additionally stress the significance of this system achievements.

For the sake of environmental safety, vitality effectivity, and community growth, Viva-MTS and FPWC, lengthy-time companions, see the fashionable expertise to be extraordinarily necessary, as it’s addressed to 4 elements of sustainability: environmental, financial, cultural and social.

Environment-friendly and vitality-environment friendly LED lamps to devour 80% much less electrical energy and serve as much as 50 occasions longer. The streets within the village will probably be illuminated each day till 01:00 AM.