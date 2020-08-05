Viva-MTS launches two new service centers – Panorama

Viva- MTS continues buying the arrangement of high quality service and keeping the high level of consumer complete satisfaction. The leading telecoms operator has actually introduced two servicecenters One of them runs in Yerevan and lies at 151/ 8 Andranik address, while the 2nd is found in Noyemberyan town at 8/1 Barekamutyun street address, Viva- MTS stated in a news release.

The new service centers provide all the services that the customer has an interest in: postpaid and pre-paid tariff strategies, business plans, a big variety of contact number, mobile gizmos, consisting of cellphones, and so on There is likewise a schedule of MobiDram payment system.

“The telecom field needs connection of financial investments, constant enhancement of the network protection, along with service centers’ network. From the very first day of operation, we have actually been directed by that concept. And despite the fact that the primary focus of Viva- MTS advancement is the advancement of its digital platforms, based upon our digital change method, we likewise take note of the boost in the variety of our servicecenters And within this structure, we have actually moved our service center in Noyemberyan to a more roomy and comfy location, along with have actually introduced another, totally new service center in Malatia-Sebastia …