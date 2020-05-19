Viva-MTS integrates the “Lucky Carrot” platform to increase employee engagement, cooperation and productivity – Panorama

It is a recognized undeniable fact that organizations which have engaged and productive groups guarantee higher productivity and innovation. With the current modifications in organizational behaviors and workforce, firms want to deal with new challenges and modifications with the assist of productive groups, elevated agility and cooperative spirit.

Viva-MTS signed a cooperation settlement with the Armenian startup “Lucky Carrot” to implement an data-analytical platform. As the firm reported in a launch, the platform is supposed to encourage and have interaction employees by permitting people to respect and commend the work and values of colleagues. Considering the present state of emergency, Viva-MTS is taking each measure to make sure that the high quality of labor and related values are saved at excessive requirements, and that it constantly appreciates its staff.

What is engagement as an idea utilized in Human Resource Management? It means sharing firm values and loyalty, utilizing information and expertise for the good thing about the firm’s objectives, taking credit score and accountability for achievement and failure, specific mutual respect and help to a co-employee so as to efficiently full the crew’s activity.

“When we talk about Viva-MTS, we immediately think of one of our biggest assets – our employees. Thanks to them, our Company upholds strong work ethics, values and respect, not just towards our customers and stakeholders, but to our community and environment as well. The employee is our driving force. The new “Lucky Carrot” platform will pave the manner for workers to share appreciation to their colleagues, to assist enhance our productivity and to get hold of common analytical experiences to assist us establish new devices for enchancment. We are proud to collaborate with “Lucky Carrot” which has confirmed to be a modern, recent, trendy and helpful startup in Armenia, with brilliant and gifted younger Armenians,” Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian stated.

“Viva-MTS expressed interest in our proposal soon after receiving it. Quick and professional responses from the Company were followed by meetings and negotiations. As a result of our diligent cooperation these past few months, we very happy to be signing a Memorandum of Understanding today,” acknowledged Mariam Gyulumyan, the co-founder and CEO of “Lucky Carrot”.

“Lucky Carrot” lets staff to thank each other by sending digital “carrots” and figuring out the Company’s core values related to the employee’s work. Unlike different related platforms that exist in the world market, “Lucky Carrot” moreover incorporates instruments for firms to conduct profound and complete assessments and evaluation related to dynamics of crew work, product growth, and providers, amongst others.

“Viva-MTS appreciates the value that “Lucky Carrot” has to provide, and has been supportive in serving to us increase our relevance in the native market by implementing this technique in the firm. This collaboration will serve helpful for our crew to increase our know-how and develop bigger concepts to work with bigger firms and to develop in the world market, similar to the UAE and the Baltic States as we’ve got deliberate,” talked about Mariam Gyulumyan.