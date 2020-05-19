Viva-MTS integrates the Lucky Carrot platform to increase employee engagement, cooperation and productivity – Armenian News

Official news release by Viva Cell- MTS

It is a well-known reality that companies that have actually involved and efficient groups guarantee far better productivity and development. With the current adjustments in business habits and labor force, firms require to address brand-new obstacles and adjustments with the assistance of efficient groups, raised dexterity and participating spirit.

Viva- MTS authorized a cooperation contract with the Armenian start-up “Lucky Carrot” to carry out an info- logicalplatform The platform is indicated to inspire and involve personnel by permitting people to value and compliment the job and worths of associates. Considering the present state of emergency situation, Viva- MTS is taking every step to make sure that the top quality of job and appropriate worths are maintained high criteria, and that it continually values its staff members.

What is engagement as a principle utilized in Human Resource Management? It implies sharing business worths and commitment, making use of understanding and abilities for the advantage of the business’s objectives, taking credit report and obligation for success and failing, share common regard and assist to a carbon monoxide- employee in order to efficiently total the group’s job.

“When we speak about Viva- MTS, we quickly think about among our greatest possessions – our staff members. Thanks to them, our Company promotes solid job values, worths and regard, not simply in the direction of our consumers and stakeholders, however to our neighborhood and atmosphere also. The employee is our driving pressure. The brand-new “Lucky Carrot” platform will certainly lead the method for staff members to share admiration to their associates, to assistance boost our productivity and to acquire normal logical records to aid us recognize brand-new tools for renovation. We are pleased to work together with “Lucky Carrot” which has actually shown to be a trendy, fresh, modern-day and valuable start-up in Armenia, with brilliant and gifted young Armenians,” Viva- MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian stated.

“Viva-MTS expressed interest in our proposal soon after receiving it. Quick and professional responses from the Company were followed by meetings and negotiations. As a result of our diligent cooperation these past few months, we very happy to be signing a Memorandum of Understanding today,” mentioned Mariam Gyulumyan, the carbon monoxide- creator and Chief Executive Officer of “Lucky Carrot”.

“Lucky Carrot” allows staff members to say thanks to each other by sending out online “carrots” and determining the Company’s core worths appropriate to the employee’s job. Unlike various other comparable systems that exist in the worldwide market, “Lucky Carrot” in addition integrates devices for firms to conduct extensive and detailed evaluations and evaluation appropriate to characteristics of group job, item growth, and solutions, to name a few.

“Viva- MTS values the worth that “Lucky Carrot” has to deal, and has actually been encouraging in aiding us increase our significance in the regional market by executing this system in the business. This cooperation will certainly offer valuable for our group to increase our understand- exactly how and establish bigger suggestions to collaborate with bigger firms and to expand in the worldwide market, such as the UAE and the Baltic States as we have actually prepared,” stated Mariam Gyulumyan.