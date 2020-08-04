Viva-MTS: Free calls for your clients – Panorama

Viva- MTS notifies that now, by registering for Tol-Free service, little, middle and big business will let their clients get acquainted with their services, items, and get the response to the concerns they have an interest in with a free call.

The inbound calls gotten on the number within the service are charged from the getting celebration.

In case of direct calls to contact number with 060 prefix within the service the calls are charged from the caller’s celebration.

Service benefits

• Rapid alert of clients

• Increased performance of client assistance

• Retaining combined, identifiable, marketed contact number in case of modifications in Company’s staff member contact number

• Comfortable usage of combined multichannel telephone number for marketing

• Simple usage without the requirement for any extra devices

• Efficiency in processing all inbound calls independent of the amount

• No require to increase the variety of phone lines in your workplace

The service is offered just for getting inbound calls.

Tariffication of the calls is carried out on per 2nd base.

Service cost

