Viva-MTS: Collapsing roof to be reconstructed in Armenian village – Panorama

The Gulakyan household lives in Khashtarak village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, 12 km from the state border. Having a good home isn’t just a comfort however a matter of safety for the household. Built over 9 many years in the past the home has strong foundations and partitions, however there’s a threat of the roof collapsing. Two years in the past, the kitchen ceiling was torn off by heavy spring rains, and threatens the protection of the household, Viva-MTS mentioned in a press launch.

“There was a lot of soil on the roof; roofs were made of earth in the past. The soil got damp and heavier over time. And then, one day the ceiling was ripped off and the soil went down inside the house. It now threatens another room. We are scared. We are not undertaking any works there because the roof needs to be replaced completely,” mentioned the housewife, Zarine.

The house owner, Harutyun, a navy serviceman, has been residing in his aunt’s home along with his spouse and three daughters for 17 years. He will get fearful each time he leaves his household at house when he wants to exit for work. The younger-aged house owner was absent when because the capturing was underway.

There continues to be a hazard of collapse, however Harutyun now is aware of how to do away with it. The downside has been offered to organizations cooperating throughout the framework of the housing program. With the funding of Viva-MTS and the help of the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, the roof will be changed by the top of the 12 months. Another household residing in a distant area will do away with the issue of years. Zarine assures that she is going to help her husband. But in the meantime, she is busy with the training of her daughters, maintaining with the objective of self-growth, too. She is now engaged in a distant studying program, and is a task mannequin for her women.