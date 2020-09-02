Viva-MTS: Cinema comes to you, when you can’t go to cinema IVI.ru – online cinema – Panorama

Viva- MTS and IVI.ru enjoy to reveal about a brand-new cooperation. From now on the customers of Viva- MTS have the chance to gain access to an online cinema by subscribing to IVI.ru service.
By triggering a membership to IVI.ru service you will get:
• Exclusive material, brochures by “Disney”, “Marvel”, “Warner”, “Paramount” and other production business;
• Opportunity to continue from the stopped put on a smart device, tablet, computer system, or clever- TELEVISION;
• The most amazing motion pictures with high quality;
• No disruptions on commercials;
• Opportunity to view material in a moving vehicle: the quality gets adjusted to the speed of the Internet;
• Opportunity to download movies and programs without Internet gain access to (the Internet supplied within the tariff strategy is not taken in just while video streaming).
• Opportunity to view 5 various material on 5 various gadgets at the exact same time (More: https://www.ivi.ru/devices)
• Opportunity to set kids’ material
• Opportunity to set a kid profile
• Opportunity to watch in the language of the initial in addition to with subtitles
• Suggestions based upon choices
How to start utilizing the service?
Activate the service:
1- day activation (* ) 30 (* ) day activation – send out the command * 484 * 1 #
…