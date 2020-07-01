Viva-MTS celebrates its 15th anniversary and broadcasts an online gala concert – Armenian News

Official press release by Viva-MTS

Viva-MTS, the best telecommunications company and digital services provider in Armenia celebrates the Company’s 15th anniversary.

Dedicated to the anniversary, the Company will livestream an exclusive gala concert on its Facebook page by popular Armenian performers – “NEMRA”, Anushik Alaverdyan, Sofi Mkheyan, Aram MP3, “Project LA”, “Reincarnation”, Garik and Sona.

The event will be streamed today, July 1, at 19:00 on Viva-MTS official Facebook page

15 years… Thank you for being with us