Vitalik Buterin Sold His Ether for Fiat, Not Bitcoin

Ethereum (ETH) developer Vitalik Buterin acknowledged that he both sold and contributed away his Ether holdings for fiat when the rate was $700. While he did not define, it appears not likely that he sold his whole ETH stake– though just how much ETH he owns today is presently unidentified. Buterin likewise stated that he had actually not purchased any Bitcoin (BTC) given that prior to 2017.

Source: Twitter.

He pointed out that under his recommendations, the Ethereum Foundation had actually likewise sold its holdings near to the possession’s all-time-high of $1,200. On a previous podcast with Eric Weinstein, he defined that the Foundation had actually liquidated 70,000 ETH at this rate.

Ether rate. Source: Glassnode.

While the connection is uncertain, it is possible that the Foundation’s liquidation of its holdings precipitated Ether’s 2017 crash.

In current weeks, the Ethereum co-founder has actually come under analysis from some members of the Blockchain neighborhood. In one circumstances, Hashcash developer and Bitcoin maximalist, Adam Back, even called Ethereum a ponzi plan.

